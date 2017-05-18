$11 million affordable housing project will come to West Side

Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qWWwo3 An $11 million, 40-unit affordable housing project will come to the Westside of the city by late 2018, Mayor Richard David announced Thursday. The project, which will receive state, local and private funding, will include rehabilitation of 11 multifamily properties on Crandall St. and restoration of the house at 47 North St., built in the 1870s.

