$11 million affordable housing project will come to West Side
Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qWWwo3 An $11 million, 40-unit affordable housing project will come to the Westside of the city by late 2018, Mayor Richard David announced Thursday. The project, which will receive state, local and private funding, will include rehabilitation of 11 multifamily properties on Crandall St. and restoration of the house at 47 North St., built in the 1870s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[email protected]
|2 hr
|Really
|3
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Joseph Garbarino
|50
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Thu
|GEORGE
|101
|The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story)
|Wed
|JerkChicken
|8
|Lots of free parking downtown
|Wed
|ParkingReallyIsFree
|4
|Chamber of Commerce
|Wed
|DontBuyLocal
|1
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|22
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC