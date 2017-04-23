Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby
The series will begin in St. Louis for games 1 and 2 later this week but will not start until the entire first round has been completed. In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest
|12 min
|Lol
|8
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|4 hr
|Joey F
|25
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|9 hr
|GEORGE
|67
|are all occifers bad?
|15 hr
|spelling matters
|2
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|17 hr
|Timmy
|16
|"Ronald Benjamin, a true inspiration" (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Greg Shine
|11
|American Airlines pulls a United
|Sun
|sit down shut up ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC