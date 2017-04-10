Watch at 8 p.m.: Rep. John Faso holds...

Watch at 8 p.m.: Rep. John Faso holds town hall at WMHT

Tune in to WMHT at 8 p.m. to watch Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, field questions from more than 60 residents of the 19th Congressional District. This "New York Now" special edition will be moderated by WMHT's Matt Ryan and yours truly.

