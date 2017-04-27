Vigil planned for crash victim Ronald Richardson, of Binghamton, was killed after being struck by a car and dragged for several yards underneath it. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pqBVqr The Binghamton man who was killed by an accused drug-impaired driver will be remembered in a vigil Friday at the site of the tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.