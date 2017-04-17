Verdict awaited in murder case Nicholas Chappell is accused of shooting another person on Mozart Street in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oOR3O5 Binghamton police officers responded to a shots fired call at 1 Mozart St., just after 11 a.m., and found one victim dead and another man shot in the arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.