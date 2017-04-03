Truck Strikes Greyhound Bus on I-81 N...

Truck Strikes Greyhound Bus on I-81 North of Binghamton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Two people were hurt when an out-of-control truck collided with a Greyhound bus on Interstate 81 in Broome County. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, there were 35 passengers on the bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Binghamton leads U.S. in taxes compared to homea 3 hr IescapedNY 8
What it's like to NOT live in Broome County any... Sat LOL 1
Deb Preston losing job at Achieve Fri helmet and crayons 5
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Apr 6 katzadorkian Lol 59
Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the... Apr 6 FYI 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself Apr 4 Boo Chee 11
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton Apr 2 Local 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Broome County was issued at April 09 at 10:47AM EDT

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC