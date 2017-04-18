TCO's - Hydrogen Jukebox' ponders All...

TCO's - Hydrogen Jukebox' ponders Allen Ginsberg'sa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

TCO's 'Hydrogen Jukebox' ponders Allen Ginsberg's final hours Opera opens Friday at Tri-Cities Opera Center in Binghamton Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pzi5ag Through their prolific and iconoclastic work, poet Allen Ginsberg and composer Philip Glass both helped to redefine their chosen fields of endeavor in the 20th century. Ginsberg, a guru of the Beat movement in the 1950s, blazed new trails with poems like "Howl" and set the stage for 1960s protests against militarism, capitalism and conformity that still reverberate in today's society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 1 hr conklincolt 63
Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why? 4 hr Keemosabe 4
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) 7 hr Mulligan 10
The idiots at WBNG 15 hr LOL 1
TRUTH! Debbie admits she thinks Garo is a joke ... 15 hr LOL 8
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 17 hr in the pokey 18
hey elaine miller my 77 year old mom needs heat... 17 hr vet bell ringer 5
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC