Students to Advise on Making Broome More Attractive

Some students at local schools say they can help Broome County with new ideas for development and for keeping young people in the area. 25 students from each school district, Binghamton University, SUNY Broome Community College and Davis College are to meet for an informational session at the Broome County Public Library in Binghamton.

