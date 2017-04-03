Students Protest Racial Harassment in...

Students Protest Racial Harassment in Binghamton

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Some Binghamton University students are not happy with the response to a reported confrontation on Binghamton's West Side involving a man and members of a student group. According to a report in the Pipe Dream student newspaper, a man confronted the students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 8 hr Angie Dickinson 52
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself 9 hr Boo Chee 11
Deb Preston losing job at Achieve Sun Karlita53 4
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton Apr 2 Local 4
Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th... Mar 30 Oppose Claudia Te... 1
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) Mar 26 Joey F 7
Next big flood? Mar 26 conklncolt 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Broome County was issued at April 04 at 4:37PM EDT

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC