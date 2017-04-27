Salvation Army to break ground for new home
Salvation Army to break ground for new home Construction will begin summer 2017, and is expected to be completed by summer 2018. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qaLJ5N Binghamton resident Chester Liles rings the bell raising money for the Salvation Army during a cold November morning outside the Weis on Front Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Thu
|BubbaMoss
|70
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care
|Wed
|Dr Sambursky
|2
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Wed
|Mulligan
|26
|Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest
|Apr 24
|Lol
|8
|are all occifers bad?
|Apr 24
|spelling matters
|2
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|Apr 24
|Timmy
|16
|"Ronald Benjamin, a true inspiration" (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|Greg Shine
|11
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC