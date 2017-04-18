Pop-up skate shop wheels into Downtown Binghamton
Broome County community member and barber Tom Dewing opens the Free Society Skate Shop located in Jake's N.Y. Headquarters Barbershop at 142 Court St. For skateboard enthusiasts in the Binghamton area, an invaluable resource can be found in the most unexpected of places: a local barbershop. Broome County community member Tom Dewing is running a pop-up skate shop based in Jake's N.Y. Headquarters Barbershop, where he works as a barber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Binghamton University Pipe Dream.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The idiots at WBNG
|3 hr
|LOL
|1
|TRUTH! Debbie admits she thinks Garo is a joke ...
|3 hr
|LOL
|8
|Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why?
|3 hr
|LOL
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|5 hr
|in the pokey
|18
|hey elaine miller my 77 year old mom needs heat...
|5 hr
|vet bell ringer
|5
|jaywalking gets ya beaten senceless, if ya are ...
|13 hr
|Keemosabe
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|13 hr
|Keemosabe
|62
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC