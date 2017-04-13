Police say Binghamton man had marijua...

Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Police say Binghamton man had marijuana, stun gun He was stopped for using a cellphone while driving. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pbD45m Police found a stun gun and marijuana inside of a car after stopping a Binghamton man for using a cellphone while driving.

