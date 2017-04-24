Photograde' author, coin dealer James Ruddy dies
James F. Ruddy, one half of one of the most famous coin auction houses of the 20th century, died April 12 after a brief illness. Mr. Ruddy in 1971 was a co-founder of Bowers and Ruddy Galleries with Q. David Bowers, after the two had worked together for more than a decade in various coin businesses.
