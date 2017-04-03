One dead in Triangle fire

State Police say a 59-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a fire at a rural upstate New York home over the weekend. Troopers say the blaze was reported around 5:20 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Broome County town of Triangle, 15 miles north of Binghamton.

