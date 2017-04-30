Ogdensburg police officer awarded for life-saving heroics
A city police officer has been honored with a statewide public service award for risking his own life to pull a woman from the Oswegatchie River in September 2016. Ogdensburg Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remote car starter installed ba J&R in Binghamton
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Stick a fork in Binghamton, it's done.
|10 hr
|LOL
|1
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Apr 27
|BubbaMoss
|70
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care
|Apr 26
|Dr Sambursky
|2
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Apr 26
|Mulligan
|26
|Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest
|Apr 24
|Lol
|8
|are all occifers bad?
|Apr 24
|spelling matters
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC