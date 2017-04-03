National Weather Service keeping an eye on areas for potential flash flooding
While midstate streams are not at or near flood stage after recent rains, the storm coming later this week could change that, meteorologists say. So far Tuesday, between one-quarter and one-half inch of rain fell, which was less than expected, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|4 hr
|sweetCheeks
|56
|Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the...
|8 hr
|James
|1
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Tue
|Boo Chee
|11
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|Apr 2
|Karlita53
|4
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Apr 2
|Local
|4
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC