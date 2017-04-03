National Weather Service keeping an e...

National Weather Service keeping an eye on areas for potential flash flooding

21 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

While midstate streams are not at or near flood stage after recent rains, the storm coming later this week could change that, meteorologists say. So far Tuesday, between one-quarter and one-half inch of rain fell, which was less than expected, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State college.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Broome County was issued at April 05 at 9:48PM EDT

Binghamton, NY

