Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shootinga

Binghamton police charged Jihad T. Ray, 26, with second-degree murder. Police allege that Ray shot 22-year-old Brandon D. Hernandez of Binghamton around 4:55 a.m. outside an after-hours club on Orton Avenue.

