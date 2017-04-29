Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shootinga
Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shooting death Shooting took place outside an after-hours club on Orton Avevue Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pgSCV3 Binghamton police charged Jihad T. Ray, 26, with second-degree murder. Police allege that Ray shot 22-year-old Brandon D. Hernandez of Binghamton around 4:55 a.m. outside an after-hours club on Orton Avenue.
