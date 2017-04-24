Meth, fentanyl seized in $10K drug ar...

Meth, fentanyl seized in $10K drug arrest

18 hrs ago

A Binghamton man is in jail after being found with about $10,000 worth of drugs, including powdered meth and fentanyl, according to state police.

