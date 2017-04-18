Meteorologist: Winter is over; Bingha...

Meteorologist: Winter is over; Binghamton pulls big upset in Golden Snowball

Read more: The Post-Standard

In a major upset, Binghamton will cling to its narrow lead over Syracuse and take this year's title among Upstate New York cities, delcared Brian Donegan, a Weather Channel meteorologist who lives in Cortland. While Binghamton and Syracuse have gotten snow in mid-May, Donegan said that's rare, and very unlikely this year.

