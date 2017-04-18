Meteorologist: Winter is over; Binghamton pulls big upset in Golden Snowball
In a major upset, Binghamton will cling to its narrow lead over Syracuse and take this year's title among Upstate New York cities, delcared Brian Donegan, a Weather Channel meteorologist who lives in Cortland. While Binghamton and Syracuse have gotten snow in mid-May, Donegan said that's rare, and very unlikely this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|6 hr
|Mulligan
|64
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|7 hr
|Army MP
|5
|Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why?
|15 hr
|Keemosabe
|4
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Mulligan
|10
|The idiots at WBNG
|Tue
|LOL
|1
|TRUTH! Debbie admits she thinks Garo is a joke ...
|Tue
|LOL
|8
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Tue
|in the pokey
|18
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC