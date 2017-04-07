Marchuska buys MetroCenter for $3.5 million
Marchuska's buy MetroCenter for $3.5 million Marchuska Brothers Construction of Endicott acquired the downtown MetroCenter for $3.5 million. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2paVhwf The 116,000-square-foot MetroCenter in downtown Binghamton was sold for $3.5 million to Marchuska Brothers Construction of Endicott.
