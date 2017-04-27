Man kicked autistic victim, prosecutor says The case was prosecuted by the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ppvkfS A Binghamton man is accused of kicking an autistic person at the Handicapped Children's Association, while employed at its Kirkwood facility as a counselor. Michael M. Scott, 29, was charged with a felony count of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs announced Tuesday.

