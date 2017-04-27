Man kicked autistic victim, prosecutor says
Man kicked autistic victim, prosecutor says The case was prosecuted by the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ppvkfS A Binghamton man is accused of kicking an autistic person at the Handicapped Children's Association, while employed at its Kirkwood facility as a counselor. Michael M. Scott, 29, was charged with a felony count of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs announced Tuesday.
