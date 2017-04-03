Man charged with assault after cutting

Corea Shaleto Pearsall, 39, of 711 N. James St., is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, larceny and communicating threats. A police report on the incident said 54-year-old Michael Pratt, of Binghamton, New York, told authorities Pearsall cut him in the face multiple times at the Days Inn at 801 U.S. 70 Bypass East in front of room 112 around 5:30 a.m. today.

