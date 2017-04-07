Man arrested after pusuit

Man arrested after pusuit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Man arrested after pusuit Troopers say the suspect tried to avoid a traffic stop and he was driving under influence of drugs. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2p9xM74 State troopers caught up with a Binghamton man who allegedly fled in his vehicle to avoid a traffic stop, by tracing him to his home on the city's West Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deb Preston losing job at Achieve 14 hr helmet and crayons 5
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Thu katzadorkian Lol 59
Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the... Thu FYI 2
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself Apr 4 Boo Chee 11
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton Apr 2 Local 4
Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th... Mar 30 Oppose Claudia Te... 1
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) Mar 26 Joey F 7
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Broome County was issued at April 07 at 9:42PM EDT

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC