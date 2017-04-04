KNOW Theatre stages 3 one-act plays from Baker Playwright Edward Allan Baker tells working-class stories leavened with humor Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nVxdOL Joanna Patchett, top, and Amoreena Wade star in "Delores," one of three plays by Edward Allan Baker to be staged at KNOW Theatre in Binghamton. Over the past 40 years, playwright Edward Allan Baker has written 14 one-act plays that have been performed all over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.