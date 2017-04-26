Kidnapping charge dropped after new witnessa
Kidnapping charge dropped after new witness testimony A Binghamton man had been awaiting trial on a kidnapping charge, but Friday, the indictment was dismissed. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2plDbLt Testimony from a recently-discovered witness cast enough room for doubt in a kidnapping case that prosecutors moved to drop the charge against a Binghamton man, according to court records.
