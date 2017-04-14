Jury deliberating in Chappell case
A jury will soon decide the fate of a 27-year-old man on trial for a deadly shooting on Binghamton's West Side in 2016. WEST SIDE SHOOTING: Jury deliberating in Chappell case A jury will soon decide the fate of a 27-year-old man on trial for a deadly shooting on Binghamton's West Side in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hey elaine miller my 77 year old mom needs heat...
|1 hr
|its hot in here
|4
|TRUTH! Debbie admits she thinks Garo is a joke ...
|1 hr
|conklincolt
|4
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|7 hr
|AKA Mimi
|12
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Sun
|Pickle
|60
|Sorority girl 'all my bones were shattering in ...
|Sat
|Joey F
|6
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|Sat
|Timmy
|4
|This is what cops do to our Vietnam immigrants,...
|Apr 13
|Shreded UA card
|2
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC