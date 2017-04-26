Joe Gulla's the Voice Warms Up Bingha...

Joe Gulla's the Voice Warms Up Binghamton, Ny

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Joe Gulla 's "The Voice" will play Drkhorse Drmatists' "200 Miles Off-Broadway" Festival on Friday, May 12th and May 13th at the Cider Mill Playhouse in Binghamton, New York. Written by Gulla and directed by Tony Yajko, "The Voice" is set amidst the high-powered New York City art and museum scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 13 hr BubbaMoss 70
What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care Wed Dr Sambursky 2
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! Wed Mulligan 26
Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest Apr 24 Lol 8
are all occifers bad? Apr 24 spelling matters 2
cop slams woman to the ground. why? Apr 24 Timmy 16
"Ronald Benjamin, a true inspiration" (Nov '15) Apr 23 Greg Shine 11
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC