Joe Gulla's the Voice Warms Up Binghamton, Ny
Joe Gulla 's "The Voice" will play Drkhorse Drmatists' "200 Miles Off-Broadway" Festival on Friday, May 12th and May 13th at the Cider Mill Playhouse in Binghamton, New York. Written by Gulla and directed by Tony Yajko, "The Voice" is set amidst the high-powered New York City art and museum scene.
