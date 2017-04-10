It's a boy! Zoo confirms April the giraffe's calf is a male
Before an online audience of more than a million viewers, April the giraffe gave birth to a male calf Saturday at a New York zoo, ending weeks of proverbial pacing by animal lovers in a virtual worldwide waiting room. The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf shortly before 10 a.m. EDT in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles northwest of New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorority girl 'all my bones were shattering in ...
|1 hr
|Joey F
|6
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|1 hr
|Joey F
|6
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|3 hr
|Timmy
|4
|hey elaine miller my 77 year old mom needs heat...
|3 hr
|Macho Man
|3
|This is what cops do to our Vietnam immigrants,...
|Apr 13
|Shreded UA card
|2
|jaywalking gets ya beaten senceless, if ya are ...
|Apr 13
|oinkers suc
|1
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Apr 12
|Obvious Pennsylva...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC