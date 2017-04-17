In Case You Missed It: April the Giraffe finally has her baby;...
The broadcast has been live since February when April's caretakers at Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., thought she was close to going into labor. Well, if you think "close" is over two months later, then sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home Page tampabay.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUTH! Debbie admits she thinks Garo is a joke ...
|3 hr
|Cool
|7
|jaywalking gets ya beaten senceless, if ya are ...
|4 hr
|Keemosabe
|2
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|4 hr
|Keemosabe
|62
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Keemosabe
|29
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|5 hr
|Keemosabe
|17
|Ashley Madison Account Holder Gives 11k to Akshar (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|BaldEagle
|6
|hey elaine miller my 77 year old mom needs heat...
|Mon
|its hot in here
|4
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC