Home Invasion: Assailant gets 22 years to life ina

HOME INVASION: Assailant gets 22 years to life in prison Timothy Ellis was convicted of five charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pxxGab A judge found Timothy Ellis guilty as charged in a 2010 Town of Barker home invasion that left a woman permanently disabled.

