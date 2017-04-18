Home Invasion: Assailant gets 22 years to life ina
HOME INVASION: Assailant gets 22 years to life in prison Timothy Ellis was convicted of five charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pxxGab A judge found Timothy Ellis guilty as charged in a 2010 Town of Barker home invasion that left a woman permanently disabled.
