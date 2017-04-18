Goshen farm to help develop industrial hemp crop
ITHACA Gov. Andrew Cuomo has included an Orange County farm among the 10 research sites in a pilot program aimed at developing industrial hemp as a viable new crop in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|3 hr
|Timmy
|9
|heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in...
|Thu
|BLM
|1
|are all occifers bad?
|Thu
|BLM
|1
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Wed
|Mulligan
|64
|Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why?
|Wed
|Keemosabe
|4
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Mulligan
|10
|The idiots at WBNG
|Tue
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC