Goshen farm to help develop industria...

Goshen farm to help develop industrial hemp crop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Herald-Record

ITHACA Gov. Andrew Cuomo has included an Orange County farm among the 10 research sites in a pilot program aimed at developing industrial hemp as a viable new crop in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cop slams woman to the ground. why? 3 hr Timmy 9
heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in... Thu BLM 1
are all occifers bad? Thu BLM 1
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Wed Mulligan 64
Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why? Wed Keemosabe 4
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) Wed Mulligan 10
The idiots at WBNG Tue LOL 1
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC