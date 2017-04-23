Giving Back: Many miles for Meals on Wheels These three have volunteered with the program for more than 20 years Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2p9IptO From left, Don Gardner, Arden Young and Art Lester have each been volunteering for Meals on Wheels for 20-plus years. Arden Young also saw an advertisement, while Don Gardner signed up "after a neighbor woman of mine kept bugging me to come down and volunteer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.