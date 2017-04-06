Fugitives arrested on warrants
Fugitives arrested on warrants Two men wanted by Broome County deputies were taken into custody. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oMgZHy Tips from the public recently aided in the arrests of two men who had warrants issued against them, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|3 hr
|helmet and crayons
|5
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|21 hr
|katzadorkian Lol
|59
|Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the...
|Thu
|FYI
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Apr 4
|Boo Chee
|11
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Apr 2
|Local
|4
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC