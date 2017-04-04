Flooding possible around the region later thisa
Flooding possible around the region later this week More rain is in the forecast Thursday and Friday, meaning area streams that are already swollen could overflow Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2nUwJIH The Chemung River in Elmira is still swollen from last weekend's rainfall. More rain is expected later this week.
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|2 hr
|Angie Dickinson
|55
|Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the...
|3 hr
|James
|1
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Tue
|Boo Chee
|11
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|Sun
|Karlita53
|4
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Apr 2
|Local
|4
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
