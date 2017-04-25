Firebird,' - Star Wars' end Binghamtona

'Firebird,' 'Star Wars' concerts end Binghamton Philharmonic season Concerts Saturday, May 4 at the Forum in Binghamton Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2q2FFwf The Binghamton Philharmonic will end its 2016-17 season with visits to two very different magical realms in the next week: the mythical world of the majestic firebird and a science fiction galaxy far, far away. On Saturday at the Forum, the orchestra's classical series concludes with a program that includes Brahms' "Piano Concerto No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.