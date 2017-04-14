Fewer flights bring morea

It's the first time in at least nine years the airport has surpassed the million-dollar mark in taxpayer subsidies, and it comes amid a period of uncertainty about the airport's future. WATCHDOG REPORT: Fewer flights bring more taxpayer subsidies at Broome airport It's the first time in at least nine years the airport has surpassed the million-dollar mark in taxpayer subsidies, and it comes amid a period of uncertainty about the airport's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.