Fentanyl legislation would beef up bordera

Fentanyl legislation would beef up border detection The INDICT bill would increase funding for technology able to identify the origins of fentanyl, a hyper-potent opioid. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2opoDIi U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer came to Binghamton on Wednesday to tout legislation he said would help law enforcement keep fentanyl-laced drugs from entering the United States.

