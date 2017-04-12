Fentanyl legislation would beef up bordera
Fentanyl legislation would beef up border detection The INDICT bill would increase funding for technology able to identify the origins of fentanyl, a hyper-potent opioid. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2opoDIi U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer came to Binghamton on Wednesday to tout legislation he said would help law enforcement keep fentanyl-laced drugs from entering the United States.
