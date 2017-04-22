Fatal Shooting: Man, 22, killed in Bi...

Fatal Shooting: Man, 22, killed in Binghamton

FATAL SHOOTING: Man, 22, killed in Binghamton Binghamton police are looking for the suspect. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2p8sdZT A 22-year-old Binghamton man was killed early Saturday after being shot multiple times on the city's West Side.

