Fatal Crash: Man dragged by car on Main Street

FATAL CRASH: Man dragged by car on Main Street The crash happened late Monday on Main Street in Binghamton. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pfvTcl A man was killed Monday on Main Street in Binghamton after being struck by a car, then dragged some 50 feet before the vehicle came to a stop.

