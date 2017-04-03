Eight Years Later: Aca victims remembered witha
EIGHT YEARS LATER: ACA victims remembered with vigil A memorial vigil on the shooting's eighth anniversary was held on the American Civic Association steps Monday morning. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nBJI10 Zobniw's wife, Maria Zobniw, was an immigration counselor and Ukranian immigrant who was called into work at the American Civic Association in Binghamton after not being scheduled that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|11 hr
|LOL
|48
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|Sun
|Karlita53
|4
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Sun
|Local
|4
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Sun
|Wanker
|10
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
|Next big flood?
|Mar 26
|conklncolt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC