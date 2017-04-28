Binghamton man, 25, was 'a bright light' Nicholas Gabriel, 25, of Binghamton, died April 4. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pbRX70 Joseph and Amy Gabriel's son, Nicholas, started playing music when he was 8, part of a line of musicians that includes his father, a bass guitarist and vocalist, and grandfather, who was a pianist and trumpet player. Nick used his parents' cellar as his music studio, a spot where bands he was part of as early as elementary school - there was Smash and much later on I Am Brave - would practice and where Nick would have what his mother called "drum-o-ramas."

