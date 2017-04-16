April the Giraffe, an internet star, gives birth. Finally.
April, a giraffe who became an internet sensation after her pregnancy was livestreamed from the rural New York hamlet where she lives, has finally given birth, ending months of speculation and excitement for her online audience. The livestream from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, which began during the winter, drew nearly 5 million viewers a day at its peak.
