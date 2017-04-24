April 2017 among Top 10 wettest for S...

April 2017 among Top 10 wettest for Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton

This month has been among the wettest Aprils on record for much of Upstate New York, and more rain is likely to fall before the month ends Sunday. Here's where April 2017 ranks for major Upstate NY cities for the most precipitation, with total inches for this month in parentheses: Buffalo could break its record for the wettest April, which is 5.9 inches, set in 1961.

