3 Years After D.W. Smith Killed in Line of Duty, Shooter's Family Sues Police
The Johnson City police now are being sued for an officer-involved shooting that left one of their own dead. Clark's family has now come forward with a lawsuit against the Johnson City Police Department, Binghamton Police Department, two officers and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, who at the time was serving as the Johnson City chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Binghamton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|26 min
|Angie Dickinson
|57
|Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the...
|4 hr
|FYI
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Tue
|Boo Chee
|11
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|Apr 2
|Karlita53
|4
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Apr 2
|Local
|4
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
Find what you want!
Search Binghamton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC