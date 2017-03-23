There are on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton A single sheet of paper in the window explained the closing for interested restaurant goers. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nGSmi7 Zona & Co.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.