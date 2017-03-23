Zona Grille closes in downtown Bingha...

Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton

There are 1 comment on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton A single sheet of paper in the window explained the closing for interested restaurant goers. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nGSmi7 Zona & Co.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
LOL

Springdale, AR

#1 15 hrs ago
I find it hilarious that all these businesses that are closing blame "increased competition".
Are you f***ing kidding me? Binghamton is a s**thole, filled with black ghetto thug animals, corrupt government, and insane high taxes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor rebuffs former DPW chief's criticism 5 hr She Devil 2
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 9 hr SourPicklePuss 34
Nikolay Elenberg - 2nd coming of Christ ! Wed Nikolay Christ El... 1
Fire at vestal high school field Wed Nyb 1
Binghamton public works Wed Huh 1
Garbage Tue I started this th... 9
News Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today Mar 21 OP GREYLORD 4
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC