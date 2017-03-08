Women's Tennis Travels To Binghamton
BINGHAMTON, New York The Marist women's tennis team will take on Binghamton Friday, Mar. 10 at the Binghamton Tennis Center. First set is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Marist women's tennis team dropped a dual match to the Army West Point Black Knights Saturday Mar. 4 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.
