Women's Tennis Travels To Binghamton

20 hrs ago

BINGHAMTON, New York The Marist women's tennis team will take on Binghamton Friday, Mar. 10 at the Binghamton Tennis Center. First set is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Marist women's tennis team dropped a dual match to the Army West Point Black Knights Saturday Mar. 4 at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

