WMHT to host televised Faso town hall April 13

Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, has agreed to take part in a televised town hall event being put on by our partners at "New York Now" and WMHT on April 13 from 8 to 9 p.m. at WMHT's Troy studios. The town hall will be moderated by Matt Ryan of "New York Now" and CapCon's Casey Seiler.

