With record snow, Binghamton surged p...

With record snow, Binghamton surged past Syracuse in Golden Snowball - briefly

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

"We got the earlier snow, so we probably had it for all of 12 hours," said Mark Pelletriot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton. As the heaviest snow from the nor'easter moved past the Southern Tier and into Central New York, Syracuse, like a John Gillon buzzer-beater, caught up and pulled ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Binghamton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15) 8 hr TickTock 26
Garbage 10 hr LAVON AFFAIR 7
News Sex Abuse: Dance teacher's sentencing today 10 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) 10 hr cost of israel 20
Skylark Motel in Vestal burns down. 18 hr LOL 1
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 22 hr She Devil 16
binghamton new york stay indoors do not go outside Tue LOL 3
See all Binghamton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Binghamton Forum Now

Binghamton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Binghamton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Binghamton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC