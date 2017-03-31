What's New? Opening Weekend for Binghamton Zoo
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: After a long winter, the Binghamton Zoo is gearing up to welcome visitors back to Ross Park this weekend. Camille DeLongis has a look at what new animals and attractions people can expect to see this season.
