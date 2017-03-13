Watch: Upstate New York buried in sno...

Watch: Upstate New York buried in snow during winter storm

12 hrs ago

A major storm pummeling the Northeast could be the worst and most widespread Upstate New York has seen in 10 years. Travel advisories have been issued, Amtrak has suspended some of its service, USPS announced service suspension in several Upstate NY zipcodes and tractor-trailers are banned from the NYS Thruway.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Broome County was issued at March 15 at 4:41AM EDT

